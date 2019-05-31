WHAT House of Marley's Exodus lightweight, over-the-ear headphones

WHAT THEY ARE The Earth-friendly company's wireless (Bluetooth 5.0) over-the-head headphones are constructed with Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood, stainless steel, recyclable aluminum and natural leather, and include a fabric stash bag composed of reclaimed organic cotton, hemp and recycled plastic.

COST $199.99

AVAILABLE FROM thehouseofmarley.com

WHAT’S HOT Like all House of Marley products, this one is a marvel of first-class looks, environmentally friendly design and craftsmanship. The headphones are light, with nothing but padded comfort on your head and ears. Inside the memory-foam ear cups are 50-mm high-definition drivers, which deliver the music crisp, clean and clear. Controls are simple, with buttons on the outside of the ear chambers.

They charge in two hours for up for 30 hours of use with USB-C charging and a foldable design for portability. If you want a direct audio connection, a resilient braided aux cable is included. There's also a built-in mic for hands-free comfort.

If you're not familiar with House of Marley, it is connected to musician Bob Marley, whose vision of great-sounding music and dedication to preserving the planet is alive and well. Proceeds from product sales go to support global reforestation through Project Marley.

WHAT'S NOT Shelling out $200 for headphones is a big investment, so these may be geared more toward serious audiophiles.