WHAT House of Marley Positive Vibration XL ANC over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones

WHAT THEY DO These super-comfortable headphones carry on the company’s tradition of using eco-friendly materials for their products. According to House of Marley, they are crafted using environmentally conscious materials including Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood, recycled material fabric and recyclable aluminum.

While all that’s great, it's the sound that's really amazing. In a quiet atmosphere, with the Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned on, the isolation of the sound comes through crystal clear with just the right amount of bass. And all without any outside ambient noise.

THE COST $149.99

AVAILABLE FROM thehouseofmarley.com

WHAT'S HOT The headphones feature advanced quick-charging (USB-C) for 26 hours of play with ANC on and 35 hours with it off. A built-in microphone works fine for hands-free calls, and they are built with a foldable hinge design for compact storage.

Controls for ANC, hands-free calls, music and track navigation are on the ear cups and worked well. A storage bag, tangle-free braided aux cable (for wired listening), USB-C charging cable, paperwork and a Marley sticker are included. The headphones are available in black and copper.

WHAT'S NOT They're certainly not the cheapest headphones you can find, but if crisp sound and comfort are important to you, they're worth the extra pennies.