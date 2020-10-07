WHAT House of Marley's Smile Jamaica wireless 2 earbuds

WHAT THEY DO They are a typical Marley product, with nice sound and an eye-catching Eco-conscious design, which starts with the packaging. It is great to see a budget-friendly choice with crisp sound, an appealing design and waterproof features.

THE COST $29.99

AVAILABLE FROM thehouseofmarley.com

WHAT'S HOT Each Bluetooth 5.0 earbud has a wood finish and recyclable aluminum with a 9.2-millimeter driver inside and is attached to a braided tangle-free cable. A three-button control is on the cable with a USB-C port for charging.

Other features include an IPX4 rating for weather and water resistance and quick charge technology. With a two-hour charge, you can expect about nine hours of playtime.

House of Marley has always been an environmentally friendly company and announced that the Smile Jamaica headphones have 100% recyclable packaging. This means the entire package contents can be put into the single mixed-paper recycle bin.

They are constructed with a cable design using fibers made of 99% post-consumer plastic waste from recycled water bottles, FSC certified wood, and recyclable aluminum housings.

WHAT'S NOT Although nine hours isn't horrible for battery life, consider that other (albeit more expensive) brands offer as much as 30 hours battery life.