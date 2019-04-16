What's the best way to clean your computer screen?

Computer monitors used to be huge and heavy. They were cathode-ray tubes made of glass, so we wiped off smudges with Windex and a rag.

Today, we all have flat-panel screens on our desks or laptops. What's the best way to clean those?

First, you should have a clean microfiber cloth. Ideally, the cloth should be dry, but if that doesn’t do the job, try dipping one corner of the cloth in water and wringing it out before lightly wetting the screen and wiping it dry.

If you have really stubborn fingerprints or you just want to deep clean your screen, mix a 50-50 solution of isopropyl alcohol and water and put a little on a cloth and use that to clean your screen and the rest of your computer.

Commercial cleaners are available, too, but mixing your own is inexpensive.

Never spray liquid directly onto your screen or laptop. Dampen the cloth instead.

You should also clean your keyboard regularly.

The isopropyl alcohol and water mix is fine for your keyboard. If you're cleaning a laptop, make sure you clean the trackpad, too.

While you're in a cleaning mood, you should use the same solution on your phone, taking care not to get it wet, although many current phones are water-resistant.

After you're through with the phone, you might as well keep going and clean your earbuds.

If your phone has a Lightning or USB-C port, you can use a clean wood toothpick to gently scrape out anything that might have found its way into your phone. Just gently insert the toothpick into the port on your phone and see if anything is stuck in there.