This alarm clock is the dawn of a new day

WHAT iHome iBTW281 dual alarm clock speaker system

WHAT IT DOES This bedside clock radio has it all, including time, date and alarm settings on a front-facing display, with adjustable brightness levels. For snoozers, the snooze duration can be adjusted.

THE COST $79.95

AVAILABLE FROM ihomeaudio.com

WHAT'S HOT A quick start guide runs you through the basic setup, which includes a switch inside the backup battery compartment to automatically adjust for daylight saving time. A coin battery is also included to keep the time in the event of a loss of power.

The fun features are pairing your device with Bluetooth, enabling the sound system to play whatever tunes you choose through the built-in speaker. You can have your smartphone's playlist used as your wake-up alarm source.

Once paired, you'll also have a speakerphone with echo noise cancellation. The voice control allows access to Siri and Google Assistant.

If you have a newer smartphone with Qi wireless charging, just lay any compatible wireless charging phone on top where wireless fast charging is built-in, and charging starts, even with a case on.

If you don't have a wireless charging smartphone, there's a USB charging port on the back to connect your device.

All this adds up to cleaning up a nightstand mess of cables.

Both sides of the iBTW281 have color-changing ambient lights with a choice of presets, including a night mode. The ambient light display also has an off option. If you're playing music, one of the choices will have the lights play and pulse to the beat of your music.

WHAT'S NOT The alarm is loud, so you're sure to wake up, which is the point. But who really wants to get out of bed in the morning?