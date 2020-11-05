iHome's sanitizer Bluetooth speaker is neat

WHAT iHome iUVBT1 Pro UV-C sanitizer Bluetooth speaker

WHAT IT DOES Innovative, timely and overall a great product is how to describe this speaker. Obviously, this is a timely product during the pandemic, but keeping smartphones, earbuds, glasses, keys, credit cards and remote controls clean and safe is a long-term necessity. The UV-C protection, iHome states, is lab tested to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria without liquids or chemicals.

THE COST $129.99

AVAILABLE FROM ihomeaudio.com

WHAT'S HOT To sanitize, open a top-sided lid to expose the compartment for items to be sanitized. When the lid is open. the UV-C LEDs turn off to avoid UV light exposure and turn back on when it's closed to clean in just three minutes.

A total of 12 UV-C LEDs are on the top and bottom ensuring a full 360-degree sanitization. A countdown timer for the cleaning process displays the 180-second sanitization cycle.

While sanitizing is the new feature for the iHome nightstand system, there are dual alarms and the built-in Bluetooth speaker can be connected to a portable device for wireless audio streaming. A pair of 5-watt USB-A charging ports keep portable devices charged. The intelligent clock dimmer has a built-in sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness based on how much ambient light is in the room.

The independent lab report conducted by EMTEK for iHome and parent company SDI Technologies Inc., is posted on the iHome site.

WHAT'S NOT It's a little pricey.