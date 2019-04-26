Why it's important to install system updates

How often has this happened to you? You’ve just logged on to your computer and a dialogue box pops up on the screen alerting you that system updates are available to install.

Your initial reaction is probably something like, "Oh, I don't want to install updates. My computer is running well, and I don't want to change things."

While that attitude is understandable, it’s usually a good idea to take the time to install the updates. You also want to pay attention to the type of update being offered. Windows and Mac OS offer system updates as well as security updates, which are vital to the life of your computer.

Security updates come out fairly often and they are designed to patch vulnerabilities, so you should install them as as soon as they are available. Operating system updates are released less often, but they are larger and can often add or change features. Windows 10 update behavior will depend on your version of Windows. Windows 10 Home users automatically receive updates. Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise users can temporarily pause updates, but according to Microsoft, eventually you'll have to install the updates.

If Windows users want to check for updates manually, they can do so in the Settings under Updates and Security, then Windows Updates and then Check for Updates. Microsoft puts out large system updates every spring and fall. Security updates are released more frequently as needed.

Mac users will usually get a pop-up window telling them that an update is available. Apple usually releases a large operating system update once a year. The yearly update will have a name, like Mojave, which is Mac OS 10.14. This summer, Apple will release 10.15, which has yet to be named.

These big updates will generate a dialogue on your Mac reminding you to upgrade (it's free), but you are not required to upgrade. You can stay on older versions of Mac OS, but eventually Apple will stop releasing security updates, and you'll really need to consider upgrading.

Smaller Mac OS updates, like from 10.14 to 10.14.1, can (and should) be set to happen automatically in the Mac's System Preferences under Software Update.

Turning on auto updates is good advice for most users.

There are exceptions, though. Some users may have a special piece of hardware or software they need for work on their computers. In those instances, it’s best not to turn on auto updates so you can check to make sure an update won't break things before they install it.





