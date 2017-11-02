This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
BusinessTechnology

Pressure mounts on Apple to live up to iPhone X hype

The Apple logo at a store in Miami

The Apple logo at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. in this Aug. 8, 2017 file photo. Photo Credit: AP / Alan Diaz

By The Associated Press
The iPhone X's lush screen, facial-recognition skills and $1,000 price tag are breaking new ground in Apple's marquee product line.

Yet the much-anticipated device is testing the patience of consumers and investors as demand outstrips suppliers' capacity.

Apple said Thursday that iPhone sales rose 3 percent in the July-September quarter, when the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus came out. It could have been higher if many customers hadn't been waiting for the iPhone X, coming out Friday.

Analysts say Apple's suppliers haven't been to manufacture the iPhone X quickly enough. Its color-popping OLED screen isn't as readily available as standard LCD displays. And the facial-recognition technology requires more sophisticated components.

