WHAT Jabra’s USB Evolve2 30 office headset

WHAT IT DOES The lightweight ergonomically designed and corded headset is available in USB-A or USB-C connectivity choices. Each noise-isolating soft memory foam ear cushion has a 28-millimeter speaker inside and an angled design to help block background noise while wearing in comfort.

THE COST $89.99 (mono) or $99.99 (stereo)

AVAILABLE FROM jabra.com

WHAT'S HOT Both the headset and a slider boom microphone are built with reinforced steel and have two-microphone call technology, which adds up to your voice being heard crystal clear. It rotates to whatever angle works best and when it’s not needed, slide it angled up parallel with the headset.

The mic worked great on both desktop and laptop testing. An integrated busy red light on the right ear cup turns on automatically when you’re on a call, essentially creating a do not disturb sign. The light can also be put on manually without being on a call and the light also flashes when a call is coming in.

The USB connection wire and the microphone boom are on the right ear, with a three-way control button for music controls. Another button is for answering calls and instant access to Microsoft Teams notifications.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Evolve2 30 is built for an office environment, but when the workday is done, the Evolve2 30 with a weight of just 4.4-ounces, works perfectly as a wired stereo headset. A soft pouch is included.

WHAT'S NOT There's no Bluetooth.