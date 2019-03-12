TODAY'S PAPER
Now hear this: Tarah wireless sport headphones are cool and cheap

Jaybird's Tarah wireless sport headphones deliver solid sound

Jaybird's Tarah wireless sport headphones deliver solid sound with built-in passive noise isolation. Photo Credit: Jaybird

By Tribune News Service
WHAT Jaybird's Tarah wireless sport headphones
WHAT THEY ARE These headphones won't do much for your gaming life, but will be a great companion for a run, workout or just listening to a playlist.
COST $99.99
AVAILABLE FROM jaybirdsport.com
WHAT’S HOT The category of sport wireless earbuds has grown substantially over the past few years and while many are great, they also cost a bundle. So it's nice to see a set of sport wireless earbuds like the Tarah that have all the features you need and at a reasonable price.

Inside each silicone ear gels (multiple sizes are included) is a 6mm driver to deliver solid sound with built-in passive noise isolation. Each ear also has an ear fin, which tucks in your ear and is a big help in keeping the sound in your ears. The Jaybird app helps you customize the sound and also gives you access to your playlists. The Bluetooth earbuds have in-line controls with an omnidirectional microphone for handsfree calls. With an iPX7 rating, they are sweat and waterproof and give your six hours of play time before a USB charge is needed.

WHAT'S NOT The earphones don't come with a carrying pouch and battery life is only average.

