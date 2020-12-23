WHAT AndaSeat's Kaiser 2 ergonomic gaming chair

WHAT IT DOES AndaSeat, a professional seating company known for manufacturing race car seats for BMW and Mercedes Benz, is bringing the technology to gamers with the Kaiser 2 ergonomic gaming chair.

Dark red with BMW leather and padded with cold-cured and super high-density foam, the chair offers superior ergonomic comfort. Along with the looks, it’s designed for sitting for long periods with all-important support for the spine.

THE COST $449.99

AVAILABLE FROM andaseat.com

WHAT'S HOT The construction consists of high tensile strength carbon and a soft flexible coating with the feel of leather. With the dual ergonomic headrest and lumbar support cushions, it can be adjusted to support the lumbar and cervical spines simultaneously while the cushions conform to body curves.

The AndaSeat has a Z-shape design and the reclining can be locked in angles up to 160 degrees, And with a lumbar cushion giving a wider support range for the lower back, it’s adjustable to find the sweet spot for comfort.

The form-fitting memory foam headrest cradles the neck and head to ensure endless pain-free gaming sessions. Customizable armrests can be set in a variety of height and width adjustments for perfect mobility.

For safety, there’s an SGS certificated Class 4 hydraulic piston and explosion-proof gas spring of international standards. And the high quality 22-millimeter diameter steel frame is covered by a lifetime warranty.

WHAT'S NOT Depending on your budget, the price may not sit well with you.