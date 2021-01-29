WHAT Monos' Kiyo UVC Water Bottle

WHAT IT DOES The water bottle ensures people on the go have clean, purified drinking water. According to Monos, the UVC kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and other viruses lurking inside the water. The company also hopes each Kiyo bottle can eliminate more than 100 plastic bottles per year for each user.

THE COST $85

AVAILABLE FROM monos.com

WHAT'S HOT The travel-ready bottle is USB-C charged and holds 17 ounces of liquid. Inside is a 400-milliampere hour battery, which takes about three hours to charge for 30 days of normal use.

Once it’s charged (indicator's red light will turn off) and clean, fill it with water up to the indicator line on the inside of the bottle, put the cap on and press the power button.

Swipe across the lid of the bottle once for a 60-second quick clean (blue light) or twice for a deeper three-minute cleaning (green light). When the light goes out, shake the bottle a few times and start drinking.

The bottle’s design is inspired by artisan pottery, with rounded edges, an attractive stone-like texture designed to mimic smooth pebbles in a riverbed.





It's available in color choices of Blue Hour, Castle Rock, Graphite, Meadow, Salt Spring and Tuscan Sun.

WHAT'S NOT Pure water doesn't come cheap.