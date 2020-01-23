WHAT Kodak Smartphone Photography Kit

WHAT IT DOES This multipurpose kit gives you a nice choice of accessories to help make your smartphone photography more efficient and fun with better results. It comes travel-ready in a hard case and includes a 2-in-1 lens with an ultrawide and macro, a tripod, remote shutter and portrait light.

HOW MUCH $69.99

AVAILABLE FROM kodak.com

WHAT'S HOT The lens clips right over the existing lens on your smartphone and it's easy to take on or off and switch between the two. The wide-angle lens is 18 millimeters wide with a 100-degree angle of view, which helps when you're taking a group photo or you want to include more of an area in a selfie. With the macro, getting closer to what you're photographing makes your images a lot more interesting.

The portrait light gives you a small amount of light to brighten up faces when there's just not enough available light. It works with the rear and front-facing camera and is nice to have with you for changing light conditions.

The compact 8-inch tripod can be used for both horizontal and vertical images and includes a detachable Bluetooth remote shutter. Your smartphone is held in a spring-loaded bracket on the tripod. Setting up the remote shutter is like pairing any other Bluetooth device and the top of the tripod has a 90-degree tilting ball head to let you get any angle needed for an image.

A lens pouch and a USB charging cable for the light are also included.

WHAT'S NOT It does what it promises and for a reasonable price, so what's not to love?



