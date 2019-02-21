A Brooklyn-based startup that conducts tests in Calverton says it has made the world's largest one-piece, 3-D-printed rocket engine.

The announcement by Launcher challenges a declaration by a U.K. rival, Orbex, earlier this month that it had produced the world's largest 3D rocket engine. The Orbex engine is part of a prototype of that company's Prime rocket.

Companies like Brooklyn-based Launcher and Orbex are competing in a space race to provide launch services for a new generation of tiny satellites.

In an email, Launcher Chief Executive Max Haot said that creating a rocket chamber and nozzle as a single part using 3D printing cuts costs and improves cooling.

"It also increases the speed of manufacturing," he said.

Launcher's business plan calls for it to begin offering commercial satellite launch services in 2026.