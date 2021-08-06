Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop: Speed, simplicity at your fingertips
WHAT Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop
WHAT IT DOES ThinkPad X1 Nano is built for most any user, including business/office/meeting users or everyday users in households moving it from room to room. After plugging it in with a USB-C powered connection, it instantly and immediately connected to Wi-Fi. Web surfing, watching videos and checking email was smooth sailing.
THE COST $1,133.55
AVAILABLE FROM lenovo.com
WHAT'S HOT There are a lot of critical features you need to consider when buying a laptop, with the physical size being at the top of most lists. This test unit has a 13-inch non-touchscreen 16:10 display with a classic black case (11.53-by-8.18-by-0.66 inches) and weighs about 2 pounds.
The display is 2K (2160 x 1350-pixel) IPS with anti-glare with Dolby Vision and plays videos crystal clear, which also sound pretty good from the internal Dolby Atmos quad speaker-system. Or since is has Bluetooth 5.2, it’s easy to pair your speakers.
Running the show inside is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor, a 256-gigabyte SSD hard drive, 16 gigabytes of RAM and Windows 10 Pro 64 as the operating system. The keyboard is a standard layout for laptops with a red rubber pointing stick in the center. Below the keyboard is a 3.9-by-2.3-inch trackpad, left and right clicks, fingerprint reader, and sound comes from the speaker openings right above the keyboard.
For two-way communication, the ThinkPad X1 Nano has four 360-degree microphones and a hybrid infrared 720 HD web camera, which both worked well on a video conference. The battery life is 13 hours.
WHAT'S NOT It's a little pricey.