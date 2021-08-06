WHAT Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop

WHAT IT DOES ThinkPad X1 Nano is built for most any user, including business/office/meeting users or everyday users in households moving it from room to room. After plugging it in with a USB-C powered connection, it instantly and immediately connected to Wi-Fi. Web surfing, watching videos and checking email was smooth sailing.

THE COST $1,133.55

AVAILABLE FROM lenovo.com

WHAT'S HOT There are a lot of critical features you need to consider when buying a laptop, with the physical size being at the top of most lists. This test unit has a 13-inch non-touchscreen 16:10 display with a classic black case (11.53-by-8.18-by-0.66 inches) and weighs about 2 pounds.

The display is 2K (2160 x 1350-pixel) IPS with anti-glare with Dolby Vision and plays videos crystal clear, which also sound pretty good from the internal Dolby Atmos quad speaker-system. Or since is has Bluetooth 5.2, it’s easy to pair your speakers.

Running the show inside is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor, a 256-gigabyte SSD hard drive, 16 gigabytes of RAM and Windows 10 Pro 64 as the operating system. The keyboard is a standard layout for laptops with a red rubber pointing stick in the center. Below the keyboard is a 3.9-by-2.3-inch trackpad, left and right clicks, fingerprint reader, and sound comes from the speaker openings right above the keyboard.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For two-way communication, the ThinkPad X1 Nano has four 360-degree microphones and a hybrid infrared 720 HD web camera, which both worked well on a video conference. The battery life is 13 hours.

WHAT'S NOT It's a little pricey.