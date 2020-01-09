LG's G8X ThinQ phone: 2 screens are better than 1

For several years, cellphone design was kind of stagnant. Phones from almost every company started looking alike — a rectangular slab of glass with rounded corners and no buttons on the screen.

Samsung was the first to change things up with the Galaxy Fold, the first phone with a folding screen. LG is hot on Samsung’s heels with its G8X ThinQ, which adds a few new wrinkles to the idea of a folding phone.

For starters, the LG has added an optional second (and third) screens in the form of a dual screen case. Slide the G8X ThinQ into the case (it resembles a wallet case) and it doubles your screen size and it adds a third screen on the front of the case.

This isn’t a foldable screen — the screens don’t connect in the middle, but you can run one app across both. Add in that the second screen is in a removable case and things start to get interesting. The dual screen case also has a small screen on the front to display the time and other notifications.

Each screen measures 6.4 inches and the main screen has a notch for the phone’s selfie camera.

The phone slides in and out of the case easily. The battery powers the screens in the case through the phone’s USB-C port, which is covered up when the phone is in the case, which also has a magnetic adapter for charging.

Swipe in from the right on the screen and you’ll see all the ways you can interact with both screens. Moving between the screen modes is simple and it works perfectly.

There is some awkwardness. Calling up an on-screen keyboard is restricted to one screen. It would also be a plus if you could turn the phone landscape and use the lower screen to type onto the upper screen.

While the G8X is nice, it doesn’t have any standout features. It has a 6.4-inch OLED touch screen with a resolution of 1,080 by 2,340 pixels. It’s covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

It runs Android 9 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabits of internal storage.and has a microSD card slot.

The main camera has two lenses — a 12-megapixel 27-millimeter and a 13-megapixel 9-millimetermm (ultrawide). The selfie camera has a 32-megapixel sensor with a 26-millimeter (wide) lens. There is a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack and an FM radio. The 4,000 milliamp-hour battery is capable of fast charging with an included USB charger, and the phone can also charge wirelessly, even when the case is in use.

The LG G8X is surprisingly easy on the wallet: The phone/dual screen case bundle retails for $949.99, but LG is selling it for $699.99. For details and sellers, go to lg.com.