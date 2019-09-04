TODAY'S PAPER
Logitech G Pro X gaming headset offers winning sound

The Logitech G Pro X has a light design that makes it comfortable to wear and 50mm drivers that push out powerful sounds. Photo Credit: TNS/Logitech

By The Mercury News (San Jose, California) (TNS)
WHAT Logitech G Pro X gaming headset

WHAT IT DOES The audio that the Pro X produces is richer with a heavy bass that adds a thudding impact to punches or broad rumble to car engines.

THE COST $129.99

AVAILABLE FROM logitech.com

WHAT'S HOT Built with a unique mesh material, the driver offers booming audio without suffering much distortion. The sound that the Pro X produces is rounder, but that doesn't mean it can't handle the subtle audio in the mids and highs. Players can pick out elements such as the sound of running water if it's in the distance.
For competitive gaming, players can tune the audio through G Hub so that opponents footsteps become more noticeable. Although that sound doesn't have same realism, the adjusted audio comes through crystal clear as does anything that's pumped through the ear cups.
On the software end, G Hub has improved considerably since its introduction last year. The app is easier to use, has fewer bugs and makes setting up the headset on a PC easier than other devices. 
Using Blue Voice is super-easy. Players can choose filters that can soften a voice or make it sound like it's from an AM radio. There are even options to pick filters from pro esports competitors.
The sleek, refined design is exceptionally comfortable. The memory foam cushions the head well and the steel band and aluminum forks don't put a lot of pressure on the head. It's a headset that gamers can wear for marathon sessions on stream or short stints.
WHAT's NOT It's not wireless, but you can't have everything.


