Logitech MX Ergo wireless trackball mouse review

NAME Logitech's MX Ergo wireless trackball mouse

WHAT IT DOES The ergonomic mouse comfortably sits in your hand and is designed to provide less muscular strain than a regular mouse.

COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM logitech.com

WHAT'S HOT To help achieve the right comfort level, the MX Ergo is build with an adjustable hinge for personalization. This includes getting the right angle between zero and 20 degrees. You might not think a mouse with adjustments is necessary, but after you use it for a few minutes, you'll see the advantages. Or more accurately, you'll feel the advantages.

A trackball mouse has all the features you expect from a mouse, including left and right clicks, smooth scrolling and rolling trackball mounted into the frame. With Logitech options settings, you can customize buttons for an even greater personalization.

Inside is a rechargeable battery rated for four mounts of use before a USB charge is needed.

Logitech's Flow technology allows for multi-computer workflow, so you can have the mouse connected to a pair of devices simultaneously. You can even copy and paste between connected devices.

For wireless connectivity you have a choice between Bluetooth or through the included Logitech Unifying receiver.

WHAT'S NOT At just about $100, it seems pricey for a mouse. But then again, you can't put a price tag on comfort.



