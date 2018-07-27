Long Blockchain names new CEO, forms subsidiary

Long Blockchain Corp., the Farmingdale company formerly known as Long Island Iced Tea Corp., announced Friday that the company had named a new chief executive and formed a subsidiary focused on loyalty and gift-card programs for corporate brands.

The new chairman and CEO, Andy Shape, replaces Shamyl Malik, a financial services industry veteran who took over in February. Shape is co-founder and President of STRAN & Company, Inc., a promotional marketing company based in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The stock of Long Island Iced Tea skyrocketed in December after the company adopted the Long Blockchain name. The company abandoned a plan to buy sophisticated computer hardware to "mine" bitcoin, and has not announced products or services related to blockchain or cryptocurrency.

Shares of Long Blockchain closed Thursday at 36 cents and there was no reported trading in the stock as of 10 a.m.

