TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
BusinessTechnology

SEC charges 3 with Long Island Iced Tea insider trading

Eric Watson is one of three men charged

Eric Watson is one of three men charged with insider trading ahead of Long Island Iced Tea Corp's announcement it would change its name to Long Blockchain Corp. Credit: Getty Images/Phil Walter

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

A New Zealand businessman who secretly controlled Long Island Iced Tea Corp. reaped profits from insider information when he leaked plans to change its name to Long Blockchain in December 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Friday.

Insider trading charges were filed against the businessman, Eric J. Watson, 60, and two associates in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The company's 2017 name change came during an investor craze related to cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin. Blockchain is the digital framework on which cryptocurrencies operate.

In February, the SEC delisted Long Blockchain from over-the-counter trading, citing the "protection of investors" and the Farmingdale company's failure to file annual and quarterly reports as required by public companies.

The complaint characterizes Watson, as a "corporate insider and the controlling shareholder" of Long Island Iced Tea.

The complaint said that Watson alerted his friend and broker, Oliver Barret-Lindsay of plans to change the company's name to Long Blockchain and showed him a draft of a press release with details.

Barret-Lindsay passed the information to a friend, Gannon Giguiere, who bought 35,000 shares of the company's stock, according to the complaint.

The stock rose almost fourfold after the press release went public and Giguiere sold the stock within two hours, making "illicit profits" of more than $160,000, the complaint said.

Calls to the offices of Long Blockchain were not immediately returned and contact information for representatives of the defendants was unavailable.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ken Schachter on June

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

More news

Wilmer Moro, 13, poses with his vaccination sticker
CDC: Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks
NICE bus travels down Stewart Ave in heavy
Elsa moves out, leaving outages, localized flooding
A patron pumps gas at a Shell station
LI gas prices at nearly 7-year high, AAA says
The MTA says its nearly 400 Bridge and
MTA says Bridge and Tunnel officers getting body cameras
Laurel Hollow Beach, seen in 2019, is among
Bathing advisories issued for 63 Suffolk, 17 Nassau beaches
The Community Thrift Shop has a new location
A shopper's delight — average price of goods is $8 — returns to downtown Huntington
Didn’t find what you were looking for?