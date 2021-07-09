SEC charges 3 with Long Island Iced Tea insider trading

A New Zealand businessman who secretly controlled Long Island Iced Tea Corp. reaped profits from insider information when he leaked plans to change its name to Long Blockchain in December 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Friday.

Insider trading charges were filed against the businessman, Eric J. Watson, 60, and two associates in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The company's 2017 name change came during an investor craze related to cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin. Blockchain is the digital framework on which cryptocurrencies operate.

In February, the SEC delisted Long Blockchain from over-the-counter trading, citing the "protection of investors" and the Farmingdale company's failure to file annual and quarterly reports as required by public companies.

The complaint characterizes Watson, as a "corporate insider and the controlling shareholder" of Long Island Iced Tea.

The complaint said that Watson alerted his friend and broker, Oliver Barret-Lindsay of plans to change the company's name to Long Blockchain and showed him a draft of a press release with details.

Barret-Lindsay passed the information to a friend, Gannon Giguiere, who bought 35,000 shares of the company's stock, according to the complaint.

The stock rose almost fourfold after the press release went public and Giguiere sold the stock within two hours, making "illicit profits" of more than $160,000, the complaint said.

Calls to the offices of Long Blockchain were not immediately returned and contact information for representatives of the defendants was unavailable.