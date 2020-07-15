WHAT Lutron's Caséta Wireless Repeater and Motion Sensor

WHAT THEY DO If you're not familiar with Lutron, you need to be. They design and manufacture automated light and shade controls for homes and commercial applications. These two Lutron products make extending the range of your home Wi-Fi products an easy do-it-yourself project added to its Caséta smart lighting control system.

THE COST $74.95 Repeater, $49.95 Motion Sensor

AVAILABLE FROM lutron.com

WHAT'S HOT It's common to put the main controls for Wi-Fi, smart home products and Lutron systems centrally located in your home. Lutron's Caséta Repeater placed in your dead zones will extent your existing Lutron system range by 60 feet when placed within 60 feet of a Lutron Caséta Smart Bridge.

Setup is easy: the Repeater just plugs into any home outlet as long as its in range of the system. Add it to an existing system through the Caséta App and you're done. Once installed, scheduling, scenes, Smart Away and more are at your at your fingertips without the use of Wi-Fi.

The Caséta Smart Motion Sensor is perfect for a room needing hands-free control for lights or other products in the Lutron system. It can be as easy as placed in a room where you want the lights to turn on as you enter or leave a room. That one sensor can control Caséta shades, lights, fan controls or anything within 60 feet.

WHAT'S NOT Pretty much nothing. The setup is easy, it's reliable and the price is reasonable.