NAME Honeywell's Lyric C2 Wi-Fi security camera

WHAT IT DOES The camera features motion and sound detection along with new video features and a greatly improved lens compared to the Lyric C1. The C2 can detect specific sounds, such as a baby's cry, in up to four customizable zones. You control the settings to customize it to your needs.

COST $169.99

AVAILABLE FROM https://yourhome.honeywell.com

WHAT'S HOT Once the C2 detects a sound, you can get an instant notification to either your smartphone or tablet. Almost every feature can be controlled and viewed with the free accompanying Lyric app (iOS and Android), which is simple to use for the initial do-it-yourself setup and continued daily use.

Videos can be viewed and stored with the app but the camera also has a built in SD memory card slot, which is a great backup if your Wi-Fi goes out. An 8GB card is included, but you can purchase cards up to 64GB to give you even more storage.

Each video captures footage of a second leading up to and after a recorded event, to ensure you see the complete scene.

AC powered C2 is designed for indoor use. The app lets you download and stream the previous 24 hours of C2 video clips with free cloud storage. Like the C1, the C2 can be kept on a flat surface such as a tabletop, wall or ceiling to get the right angle with the improved 145-degree lens with a 6x digital zoom.

WHAT'S NOT Night vision quality is not as sharp as it is in daytime.