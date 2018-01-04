TODAY'S PAPER
Zuckerberg says fixing Facebook his 'personal challenge' for 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. in this May 25, 2017 photo. Photo Credit: AP / Steven Senne

By The Associated Press
Mark Zuckerberg says his "personal challenge" for 2018 is to fix Facebook.

The Facebook CEO has declared a goal each year since 2009. Past challenges have included wearing a tie every day, learning to speak Mandarin and eating meat only from animals he killed himself.

Last year, he visited every U.S. state he hadn't been to yet. Zuckerberg wrote Thursday that he now wants to focus on protecting Facebook users from abuse, defending against interference by nation-states and "making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent."

It won't be easy. Last year was tough for the company. It included having to testify before Congress about Russian election meddling using its platform, and harsh criticism from early employees and investors about its role in the world.

