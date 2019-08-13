Meater is a grade-A wireless meat thermometer

WHAT Meater wireless meat thermometer

WHAT IT DOES Serve perfect steaks, burgers and chops with this thermometer that operates on Wi-Fi or in stand-alone mode.

COST $69 (single probe), $269 (four probe)

AVAILABLE FROM meater.com

WHAT'S HOT The setup is simple and with the well-written quick-start manual, you'll be using it in minutes. The stand-alone mode does not require a smartphone or tablet; instead, the information is sent and displayed on the Meater Block.

The block (5.1-by-1.5-by-6.1-inches) has a responsive touch interface, an easy-to-read OLED display and built-in speakers to sound alerts. It's powered by four AA batteries or USB power for about 50 hours to charge the probes. Each probe will last about 24 hours on a single charge.

The system has one or four cooking probes, each with an engraved identification number on the top, to display the temperature.

After your grill or oven is preheated and your food is ready for cooking, insert a probe into the thickest area of the meat. The probes make a Bluetooth connection from the grill or inside the oven to the Meater Block to relay the temperature; with a maximum cooking setting of 212 degrees Fahrenheit. All four probes can be used simultaneously in different meats, with each displaying its information.

Using it in Wi-Fi mode, the free companion app (iOS and Android) on your smartphone or tablet reads and displays temperatures for internal, target, and ambient along with the remaining cooking time. You can set up alerts, alarms, and notifications.

The app is loaded with great features, including, cooking presets, videos and tutorials and Meater cloud access.

WHAT'S NOT The price may be harder to swallow than a well-done steak.