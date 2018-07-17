TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

SupplyHouse.com opens Nevada distribution center for next-day delivery

The 190,000-square-foot warehouse will allow the Melville-based plumbing supply company to better serve West Coast customers, an executive said.

Melville-based SupplyHouse.com has opened a distribution center in

Melville-based SupplyHouse.com has opened a distribution center in Nevada.  Here, employee Emily Fitzgibbon checks shipments at the firm's former Farmingdale office. Photo Credit: David L. Pokress

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com
Print

A Melville plumbing supply e-commerce company that sprang from a century-old family business is opening a facility in Reno, Nevada, that will expand the footprint of its next-day delivery service, the company said Tuesday.

SupplyHouse.com announced in a news release that it plans to hire about 30 people to staff its new 190,000-square-foot call and distribution center in Reno, which supplements distribution centers in New Jersey and Ohio.

A company spokeswoman said the leased Reno facility had a "soft opening" in May and is ramping up hiring. 

The company said that the new facility would allow customers in select locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to receive next day delivery on in-stock items.

 "We’re extremely excited for the significant service improvements our new Reno, Nevada, location will provide to our customers, especially those on the West Coast," Fernando Cunha, chief operating officer, said in a statement. "Our time in transit to the West Coast has historically been 3-5 business days. We will now be able to serve the majority of our West Coast customers in one day."

The e-commerce company, founded in 2004, employs 231 people overall, including 108 in Melville. The company evolved from a plumbing business started in 1917 by the great grandfather of current company president Josh Meyerowitz, the spokeswoman said.

Cunha said SupplyHouse.com also will extend the hours of its call center operation, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time, "which will better serve our entire customer base."

More news

Lisa Lavznovsky, left, with her granddaughters Sabrina, 3, Opioid crisis: A grandmother raises her granddaughters
Iron worker Joe Maselli welds a joint on Air strippers installed to clean pollutant from wells
Joe Moravsky, a star of NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior' wows kids at LI camp
Babylon Town Hall is seen on July 11, Town payroll growth driven by OT increase
Sachem High School East in Farmingville on Tuesday, District: Student dies at Sachem High School East
A flash flood watch has been issued for Forecast: Widespread showers, thunderstorms