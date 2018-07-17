A Melville plumbing supply e-commerce company that sprang from a century-old family business is opening a facility in Reno, Nevada, that will expand the footprint of its next-day delivery service, the company said Tuesday.

SupplyHouse.com announced in a news release that it plans to hire about 30 people to staff its new 190,000-square-foot call and distribution center in Reno, which supplements distribution centers in New Jersey and Ohio.

A company spokeswoman said the leased Reno facility had a "soft opening" in May and is ramping up hiring.

The company said that the new facility would allow customers in select locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to receive next day delivery on in-stock items.

"We’re extremely excited for the significant service improvements our new Reno, Nevada, location will provide to our customers, especially those on the West Coast," Fernando Cunha, chief operating officer, said in a statement. "Our time in transit to the West Coast has historically been 3-5 business days. We will now be able to serve the majority of our West Coast customers in one day."

The e-commerce company, founded in 2004, employs 231 people overall, including 108 in Melville. The company evolved from a plumbing business started in 1917 by the great grandfather of current company president Josh Meyerowitz, the spokeswoman said.

Cunha said SupplyHouse.com also will extend the hours of its call center operation, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time, "which will better serve our entire customer base."