THE PLOT Get behind the cockpit and pilot your own plane. RATED E for Everyone THE DETAILS $59.99; Xbox Series X|S, PC BOTTOM LINE The skies are friendly.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is not a traditional video game. Players will find no story here, nor is there any real structure. At its heart, the title is a hard-core re-creation of the flight process that’s accurate down to the tiniest details.

Developed by Asobo Studio, the game throws players headfirst into the world of aviation. The game nudges newcomers to tackle Discover Flights, which is a bad move. That’s like asking toddlers to ride a tricycle without learning how to crawl.

The goal is to get from point A to point B. That involves taking off the parking brakes, speeding up the plane to take off and flying at the right altitude and speed. Because of the realism of Microsoft Flight Simulator, players will notice how pilots have to balance speed with soaring higher. The steeper the climb, the lower the forward speed will be. In addition, gunning the engine will kill the fuel and send players inching higher.

The more you played, the more you appreciate the finer elements of aviation. Players learn how to take off, fly and land a plane. The tutorials will also educate players on Visual Flight Rules, which help them reach their destination based on ground landmarks. It’s an actual real-life concept that helps track flights and it’s key to obtaining pilot certifications.

Once the skill foundation is set, players can tackle Activities that include Discovery Flights, Landing Challenges and Bush Trips. The Discovery Flights are detailed environments featuring plenty of landmarks. It’s best for virtual sightseeing. Meanwhile, Landing Challenges offer players difficult scenarios where they must touch down on unusual runways or in trying conditions.

Bush Trips require visual flight rules knowledge and test how well players can follow a flight plan based on environmental descriptions and headings. Each is a time commitment with trips lasting more than a half-hour.

These are good tests of skill but the meat of Microsoft Flight Simulator lies in its World Map mode where players create their own flight plans and freely travel around the globe. Asobo Studio uses cutting-edge machine learning and cloud computing to map every meter of the planet. If players wanted to do a cross-continental flight over Asia and Europe, they can do that though the trip would take hours as it would in real life.

Microsoft Flight Simulator renders the terrain and weather to match real-world conditions. It’s not a one-to-one facsimile but it’s good enough that players can take off from a nearby airport and fly over their house. If they wanted to do something more daring like fly around a hurricane in the Caribbean, they can venture into the storm.

With that said, the game isn’t for everyone. Many will find it dull and it is in places. The tutorials are frustratingly obtuse but Microsoft Flight Simulator has its appeal to those who have their heads in the clouds.