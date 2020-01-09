WHAT Misfit Vapor X smartwatch

WHAT IT DOES Not only is it stylish and comfortable, but it can play music, track your heart rate and steps, check your calendar and can be paired with an Android to view messages.

THE COST $279.99 (additional straps range from $19.99 to $39.99)

AVAILABLE FROM misfit.com

WHAT'S HOT With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi built in, the first thing you do is download the Wear OS by Google companion app. You can then connect the watch your home Wi-Fi and Apple iCal. A simple swipe on the screen enables you to get calendar notifications, weather updates and more.

Other internal sensors include accelerometer; altimeter; ambient light which lets you view the smartwatch night or day; gyroscope, and internal microphone (talk to Google Assistant).

Pushing the buttons on the side will take you to apps like Google Pay, Google Fit and the Play Store to get more apps for the smartwatch. Third party app integration includes Spotify and Pandora.

The watch is compatible with Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) and iOS 10+.

The aluminum Vapor X is swimproof up to 30 meters, has interchangeable 20-millimeter wide straps for different looks and customizable watch faces.

WHAT'S NOT The internal battery only lasted about a day with the factory setting. It can be quickly recharged by setting it on the magnetic charger. Like any other rechargeable gadget, the more you use it, the more you have to charge it. But there are multiple battery modes so you can extend the battery life before a charge is needed with the included USB charging cable.