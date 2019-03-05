Medical device maker Misonix Inc. has hired a former Chembio Diagnostics Inc. executive who stepped in as acting CEO at Chembio during 2017.

Sharon W. Klugewicz, 51, was named chief operating officer at Farmingdale-based Misonix effective Friday, according to a government filing. She will oversee Misonix's manufacturing, regulatory affairs and research and development.

Shares of Misonix closed up 15 cents to $19.38 on Tuesday. Twelve months ago the stock was trading at $10.

Misonix, which makes ultrasonic devices used in neurosurgery and spine, cosmetic and orthopedic surgery, is the third publicly traded Long Island company on Klugewicz's resume.

Stavros Vizirgianakis, Misonix president and CEO, said in a statement that the COO position was created in the first half of fiscal 2019 to "accelerate the execution of our growth strategy."

Klugewicz said she is "excited ... to be part of a fast-growing company that is leveraging its unique proprietary ultrasonic technology to bring to market medical devices that deliver demonstrated clinical benefits."

She joined Medford-based Chembio in 2012 and most recently served as senior vice president and chief quality and regulatory officer at the maker of tests for HIV, syphilis, Ebola and other diseases. Chembio announced her resignation in February.

Klugewicz was named acting CEO at Chembio in May 2017 when CEO John J. Sperzel took a medical leave to have a heart transplant. He resumed his CEO duties in October 2017.

Prior to joining Chembio, Klugewicz had a 21-year career at Port Washington-based filtration company Pall Corp.

Misonix will pay Klugewicz a base annual salary of $250,000 plus cash incentives, stock options and a vehicle allowance, according to the filing.

Klugewicz received a bachelor's degree in neurobiology from Stony Brook University and a master's in biochemistry from Adelphi University.