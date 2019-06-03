TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
72° Good Afternoon
BusinessTechnology

FDA approves new surgical device from Misonix

Misonix's headquarters seen on Dec. 19, 2016. The

Misonix's headquarters seen on Dec. 19, 2016. The FDA on Monday approved a new ultrasonic surgical device, company officials said. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved a new ultrasonic surgical device made by Misonix Inc. that will be launched in July, the Farmingdale company announced Monday.

Misonix shares climbed 2.7 percent to $22.98 in Monday afternoon trading.

The Nexus device, two years in development, integrates the features of three previous-generation platforms used for cutting bone, removing tumors, and trimming foreign material and damaged tissue from wounds. 

"It's one universal console that can run all of the ultrasonic applications," Misonix president and chief executive Stavros Vizirgianakis said in an interview.

Such consoles typically cost as much as $250,000, but the company's business plan calls for installing the new Nexus consoles in hospitals while maintaining ownership, he said.

Misonix plans to make money by selling related products, including disposable items and specialized accessories used with the console.

"It allows everybody in the hospital get access to an ultrasonic device," Vizirgianakis said. "You now have a universal console."

The company, whose staff has grown from 80 to 130 in the past two years, is in talks with Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park, and other Long Island hospital systems about the Nexus product, he said.

"Long Island is our backyard, so we want to take the technology to those hospitals first," he said.

In May, Misonix agreed to a $97 million deal to acquire Solsys Medical LLC, a Newport News, Virginia, maker of a wound treatment product that uses preserved cells harvested from cadavers.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ken Schachter on June

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

East Meadow High School senior Sabera Hossain's interest Teen's service leads her to 'tin shack' in Bangladesh
Kids who wore shorts to West Babylon High June weather: A shorts rebellion, twister touch down
Keanu Waters and his prom date Carolann Torres See Newsday's Project Prom winner's winning outfit 
The Saposnicks are selling their Holtsville home to LI housing market allowing some to 'trade up'
Mounds of debris, covered in dirt and weeds, Town to remove illegally dumped material from 4 sites
Jenna Jacobsen in an undated family photo. Officials: Missing LI woman found dead in Florida
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search