FDA approves new surgical device from Misonix

The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved a new ultrasonic surgical device made by Misonix Inc. that will be launched in July, the Farmingdale company announced Monday.

Misonix shares climbed 2.7 percent to $22.98 in Monday afternoon trading.

The Nexus device, two years in development, integrates the features of three previous-generation platforms used for cutting bone, removing tumors, and trimming foreign material and damaged tissue from wounds.

"It's one universal console that can run all of the ultrasonic applications," Misonix president and chief executive Stavros Vizirgianakis said in an interview.

Such consoles typically cost as much as $250,000, but the company's business plan calls for installing the new Nexus consoles in hospitals while maintaining ownership, he said.

Misonix plans to make money by selling related products, including disposable items and specialized accessories used with the console.

"It allows everybody in the hospital get access to an ultrasonic device," Vizirgianakis said. "You now have a universal console."

The company, whose staff has grown from 80 to 130 in the past two years, is in talks with Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park, and other Long Island hospital systems about the Nexus product, he said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Long Island is our backyard, so we want to take the technology to those hospitals first," he said.

In May, Misonix agreed to a $97 million deal to acquire Solsys Medical LLC, a Newport News, Virginia, maker of a wound treatment product that uses preserved cells harvested from cadavers.