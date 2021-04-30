TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Monoprice wireless earbuds: So many sound qualities

Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earbuds have noise canceling,

Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earbuds have noise canceling, built-in microphones for clear hands-free calls. Credit: TNS/Monoprice

By Tribune News Service
WHAT Monoprice’s Monolith M-TWE true wireless earphones

WHAT THEY DO These earphones come with Qualcomm cVc echo canceling and noise suppression technology. A Monoprice press release correctly stated they are the internet’s best-kept secret for consumer electronics becuase it's likely you haven't heard of them until now.

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM monoprice.com

WHAT'S HOT With a decent sound and a reasonable price, these Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds have all the features the average user will want, including noise canceling, built-in microphones for clear hands-free calls and 10-hour battery life. The portable USB-C charging/storage case gives the earbuds another 20 hours of life.

Each earbud snaps into the magnetic case, which will produce one hour of playback in just five minutes of charging.Inside each ear is a 10-millimeter neodymium dynamic driver and they are also workout-friendly with a water-resistant IPx4 rating for sweat protection. Touch controls were responsive to manage noise cancellation, volume, music selection and answering phone calls. Five ear tips sizes are included.With the SoundID from Sonarworks app, the Monolith M-TWE true wireless earphones can be tuned to a specific sound.

WHAT'S NOT There are no track controls on the touchpad. Considering all of the earbuds' other exemplary qualities, including an affordable price, this is a small tradeoff.

