CleanPod is a magic wand that uses UVC light for killing germs
WHAT Monos' CleanPod portable and rechargeable UVC LED sterilizer wand.
WHAT IT DOES The wand uses ultraviolet C (UVC) light to kill bacteria and other pathogens. To operate, make sure the CleanPod's (8.6-by-1.3-by-1.5-inches) internal 2000-milliamp hour battery is charged with the included USB-C to USB-A charging cord, slide open the safety lock and press the power button. Keep the CleanPod pointed and positioned a little an inch away from the surface you want cleared of bacteria and sweep it back and forth for at least 30 seconds.
THE COST $90
AVAILABLE FROM monos.com
WHAT'S HOT Monos said it has done rigorous testing for the CleanPod and has documentation proving its effectiveness at scrambling and killing the DNA of 99.9% of common bacteria and common pathogens. A downloadable PDF of the CleanPod's official test report is available on the Monos website.
Don't think of this as a replacement for social distancing, hand washing or any of the other sanitary habits we all need to be consumed with. The CleanPod, though, is a nice addition to the list. The portability makes the CleanPod great for using it outside your home on keyboards, doorknobs, in restaurants, shopping and while traveling.
A lanyard and storage bag are included.
WHAT'S NOT There are safety instructions including a warning to not use CleanPod on skin or eyes with people or animals since the UVC light is harmful to all of them.