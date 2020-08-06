WHAT Monos' CleanPod portable and rechargeable UVC LED sterilizer wand.

WHAT IT DOES The wand uses ultraviolet C (UVC) light to kill bacteria and other pathogens. To operate, make sure the CleanPod's (8.6-by-1.3-by-1.5-inches) internal 2000-milliamp hour battery is charged with the included USB-C to USB-A charging cord, slide open the safety lock and press the power button. Keep the CleanPod pointed and positioned a little an inch away from the surface you want cleared of bacteria and sweep it back and forth for at least 30 seconds.

THE COST $90

AVAILABLE FROM monos.com

WHAT'S HOT Monos said it has done rigorous testing for the CleanPod and has documentation proving its effectiveness at scrambling and killing the DNA of 99.9% of common bacteria and common pathogens. A downloadable PDF of the CleanPod's official test report is available on the Monos website.

Don't think of this as a replacement for social distancing, hand washing or any of the other sanitary habits we all need to be consumed with. The CleanPod, though, is a nice addition to the list. The portability makes the CleanPod great for using it outside your home on keyboards, doorknobs, in restaurants, shopping and while traveling.

A lanyard and storage bag are included.

WHAT'S NOT There are safety instructions including a warning to not use CleanPod on skin or eyes with people or animals since the UVC light is harmful to all of them.