Monster Hunter Rise: Great new twists to franchise

PLOT Capture the monsters before they capture you. RATED T for Teen DETAILS $59.50; Nintendo Switch BOTTOM LINE A monster hit.

Over the years, Capcom has made the Monster Hunter franchise more approachable while also deepening the gameplay. The culmination of this refinement is Monster Hunter Rise, which has a heavy Japanese influence that runs through the architecture of Kamura Village, the inspiration of new monsters and the design of armor and weapons.

On the gameplay side, Capcom added rideable dogs called canynes that make it easier to traverse the larger maps. After gathering certain items, they can automatically be converted into usable items such as Mega Potions. These changes speed up the hunting process, but at times it goes too far. Being able to spot all the monsters on the map removes the concept of scouting and tracking, which was a key part of the franchise.

The other major change is the introduction of Wirebugs, which adds an unprecedented level of maneuverability. With these bugs, players can zip through the air over short distances. Players can use this ability offensively to attack from the air or they can use it defensively to escape attacking foes and create distance.

The Wirebugs are one of the best new features, along with wall running that opens up the verticality of the maps. Wirebugs also have a third effect on hunts. By using silkbind moves, hunters temporarily trap a monster and control it. This Wyvern Riding turns the battle into a limited-time "King Kong vs. Godzilla" grudge match. It’s a way to deal massive damage to an opposing monster, knock out crafting pieces out and gain an edge in close hunts.

When it comes to the environment, the developers expanded the importance of endemic life in the maps. Knowing the flora and fauna becomes doubly important as players look for Spiribirds that boost health, stamina, attack and defense. One of the most important lessons novices can learn is to boost their stats as much as possible by eating meals before a hunt. When battling monsters, it’s best to get every edge possible.

Play enough and you develop a sixth sense for the hunt. You’ve seen so many creatures and been through so many battles, you develop a rhythm for the game. You can predict when a beast will attack and dodge it. You can time attacks so they hit right when a monster turns its head. You look for openings to attack instead of attacking blindly.

Monster Hunter Rise is a lot to take in for newcomers, but while the learning curve is still steep, the opportunity to jump in and have fun is easier than ever.