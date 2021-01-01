TODAY'S PAPER
Mophie's charging stand keeps can juggle 3 Apple devices at once

Mophie's new 3-in-1 wireless charging stand provides up

Mophie's new 3-in-1 wireless charging stand provides up to 7.5 watts of power. Credit: Tribune News Service

By Tribune News Service
WHAT Mophie's 3-in-1 wireless charging stand

WHAT IT DOES This will become any household’s go-to charging device for three everyday Apple devices at once. It’s built with dedicated quick transport on and off spots for an iPhone, Apple Watch and wireless charging AirPods.

THE COST $139.95

AVAILABLE FROM zagg.com

WHAT'S HOT How does charging three different devices from one charger sound? For most, it’s a welcome site to clean up a countertop of cable charger clutter. That’s exactly what you get with Mophie’s new 3-in-1 wireless charging stand.

The modern looking acrylic-finished hub (black or white) measures 8-by-4-by-0.5-inches and provides up to 7.5 watts of power. Putting it together takes seconds; just click the stands in place for the iPhone and watch charging. The wireless charging cases for AirPods Pro or AirPods have their dedicated charging spot built into the flat hub.

iPhones with cases up to 3-millimeters thick can be placed in portrait or landscape mode on the stand. Apple watches go on the built-in Apple Watch magnetic charger, which is angled for nightstand mode.]

An AC adapter is included, which powers all three devices.

WHAT'S NOT It would be nice if there were more than just two color choices. It's also pricey for a charging stand, but if you have a bushel of Apple devices that all need charging, it might be a good investment.

By Tribune News Service

