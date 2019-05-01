Mortal Kombat 11: A fight to the finish

PLOT The gods must be crazy as they try to rewrite history. RATED M for Mature DETAILS PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch; $59.99 BOTTOM LINE Convoluted plot, but a fitting finish.

Fighting games may be simple in concept, but they're incredibly complicated. What the genre needs is a game that focuses on the nitty-gritty for beginners while also offering enough newer elements for veterans. Say hello to Mortal Kombat 11.

NetherRealm Studios' latest project brings accessibility to the genre with an in-depth tutorial system that details not only the special moves but also fighting game theory. Players learn how to read frame data to gain an advantage, while also being introduced to concepts of zoning, hit confirmation and meter management.

As for the story, it centers on Kronika, an Elder God who controls time. After the defeat of her son, Shinook, she takes matters into her own hands and restore what she sees as the balance in the universe after the events of Mortal Kombat X.

Her plan relies on rewriting history and she brings back villains and heroes from previous eras to help her. Amid this turmoil, two factions emerge with one side supporting Raiden while another backs Kronika and her promise of fixing their histories. Both sides are after the energies of the Earthrealm that are needed to power Kronika's efforts. It becomes a collection of mishmashed characters and wild narratives, but the ending brings some finality and the promise of new beginnings for the series.

It's actually a fitting finale for the franchise. The finale is one that appears to close the chapter on one era and opens up the possibility of a fresher experience in the future. Mortal Kombat 11 does the same for its community by offering a great starting point for newcomers, while also satisfying longtime fans with its depth of gameplay.

