Moshi Captus backpack can fit all you need and more

WHAT Moshi's Captus Rolltop backpack

WHAT IT DOES The attractive backpack has numerous compartments for anything you'll want to carry including a padded compartment for laptops up to 15 inches. It even has a bottom section for shoes up to size 13.

COST $199.95

AVAILABLE FROM moshi.com

WHAT'S HOT According to Moshi, the Captus offers 45 liters of space, which is a lot if you think about liquid. Zippered compartments hold everything you need, and a back pocket has a radio-frequency identification shield which makes it ideal to store your smartphone or credit cards safely. The compartment on the bottom isn't for just shoes. You can stuff anything you want in there including a change of clothes, cables or whatever will fit.

Don't worry if you get caught in a storm. The Captus is weather-resistant and is designed with a special surface coating to protect your belongings from rain and snow.

The backpack has everything you'll need to make it fit right and tight including adjustable straps and padding. It's available in sandstone beige and denim blue.

WHAT'S NOT This is more of a warning than a knock: If you keep packing and packing and your goal is just to fill it, remember that once it's full with more than you need, you'll have to carry it on your back.