Moshi Porto Q 5K charging battery for iPhones

WHAT Moshi Porto Q 5K

WHAT IT IS A portable charging battery with a proprietary Q-coil wireless charging module.

COST $84.95

AVAILABLE FROM moshi.com

WHAT’S HOT This has everything you want in a charging battery — a standard USB port, Qi wireless charging for your iPhone XS (or any other Qi-certified wireless charging device), lots of portable power and it's lightweight.

With 5,000 milliamp hours, an iPhone X will charge as many as two times. Charging the battery itself requires the included USB-C cable hooked up to your power source.

Non-wireless charging is there for most any other device by connecting your USB-A cable to the port, which supports up to 12 watts. Both wireless charging and USB-A charging can be done together while charging the battery itself.

A cosmetic feature plays a significant role in the charging. On top, which is covered in a nice cloth finish inspired by a classic Danish furniture design, is a rubber ring. What makes that ring key is it keeps your phone in place during charging, even when it's vibrating away with alerts.

With a good amount of features, batteries can often get heavy. The Porto Q comes in at only 5.5 ounces and measures 5.24-by-3.27-by-0.57-inches. Lights on the side indicate how much power is available.

WHAT’S NOT It's pricey and is only available in gray. Adding rubber footpads to prevent slippage would have been a nice touch.