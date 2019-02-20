Moshi Porto Q 5K charging battery for iPhones
WHAT Moshi Porto Q 5K
WHAT IT IS A portable charging battery with a proprietary Q-coil wireless charging module.
COST $84.95
AVAILABLE FROM moshi.com
WHAT’S HOT This has everything you want in a charging battery — a standard USB port, Qi wireless charging for your iPhone XS (or any other Qi-certified wireless charging device), lots of portable power and it's lightweight.
With 5,000 milliamp hours, an iPhone X will charge as many as two times. Charging the battery itself requires the included USB-C cable hooked up to your power source.
Non-wireless charging is there for most any other device by connecting your USB-A cable to the port, which supports up to 12 watts. Both wireless charging and USB-A charging can be done together while charging the battery itself.
A cosmetic feature plays a significant role in the charging. On top, which is covered in a nice cloth finish inspired by a classic Danish furniture design, is a rubber ring. What makes that ring key is it keeps your phone in place during charging, even when it's vibrating away with alerts.
With a good amount of features, batteries can often get heavy. The Porto Q comes in at only 5.5 ounces and measures 5.24-by-3.27-by-0.57-inches. Lights on the side indicate how much power is available.
WHAT’S NOT It's pricey and is only available in gray. Adding rubber footpads to prevent slippage would have been a nice touch.
