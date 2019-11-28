Moshi's QuickDuo charges your phone in your car

WHAT Moshi's new QuikDuo car charger

WHAT IT DOES That description name may sound like it's designed to charge your electric car, but it's actually meant as a phone charger for when you're on the road.

THE COST $29.95

AVAILABLE FROM moshi.com

WHAT'S HOT Some of us have the original USB connection and many have the newer USB-C. And many of us have both. Whatever you have, they are used for charging and that's where Moshi's QuikDuo Car Charger is a simple, yet highly useful gadget. It plugs into a 12-volt socket, known to many as a cigarette lighter, and has both a USB-C and USB-A ports on a front-facing aluminum faceplate.

Each port supports secure quick charging on Android and iPhones and Moshi's overcharge protection with Smart power management circuitry provides protection. The QuickDuo produces 36 watts of total power so the ports can be used simultaneously, which is a plus and worked perfectly during testing.

In addition to smartphone charging, the charger has other uses. It can power a dashboard camera and a pocket digital camera, as well.



The device can also be paired with Moshi's SnapTo car mount with wireless charging.

WHAT'S NOT It only seems to be available in black. That's not really a bad thing, since it can blend in with most car interiors, unless you're the type who likes something a little flashy and with a nice splash of color.