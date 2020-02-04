Moshi SnapTo wireless charger works mounted or flat

WHAT Moshi SnapTo magnetic wireless charger

WHAT IT DOES First and foremost the SnapTo is a Qi-certified wireless charger but it is also one of the most versatile charging systems you can own.

THE COST $49.95

AVAILABLE FROM moshi.com

WHAT'S HOT The charger is designed to exclusively work with Moshi SnapTo smartphone cases, which connect to the charger for the boost of power. The case includes a wall-mount kit from 3M that you can hang wherever you are done charging, while also being able to give you full access to the screen of the smartphone.

Once the wall-mount kit is in place, just drop in the SnapTo cased phone for viewing and charging. The charger can also be used on a flat surface as a horizontal viewing stand to watch videos and play games. Place it on your nightstand and you may find your alarm clock is even more obsolete than you might have thought with the alarm app and clock display on your smartphone facing you while charging overnight for the next day.



Moshi also has the SnapTo car mount with wireless charging, so having the SnapTo case gives compatibility to both (sold separately).

The Qi wireless charger quickly charges up to 10 watts.

WHAT'S NOT Moshi SnapTo smartphone cases are sold separately, though Moshi does sell bundled packages. If you buy the case separately, prices range from $34.95 to $44.95.