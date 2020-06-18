TODAY'S PAPER
Moto 360: Motorola smartwatch is snazzy and jazzy

The Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch is available in

The Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch is available in three finishes: gray brushed stainless steel, rose gold and phantom black. Credit: TNS/Motorola

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
WHAT Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch

WHAT IT DOES This third-generation premium smartwatch is perfect for features such as fitness, music, ride hailing, dating and mapping apps.

HOW MUCH $299.99

AVAILABLE FROM moto360.com

WHAT'S HOT This is by far the nicest and most elegant smartwatch you'll find. If you're into fitness, the Moto 360 offers instant, accurate information. It tracks your heart rate from the built-in sensors with Google Fit during and immediately after workouts.

It's loaded with features including customizable action button and extended battery life for up to three days. Inside is Bluetooth 4.2 for pairing with a smartphone, GPS, Wi-Fi and it's water resistance for casual swimming and splashes.

Paying at retailers securely with Google Play is easy and contactless, a critical feature these days. Quick access gives you do not disturb, theater and airplane modes.

According to the Moto 360 site, compatibility is listed with Android 6.0 (excluding Go edition) or higher and iOS 10.0 or higher. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor with 1 gigabyte RAM and 8 gigabytes internal memory.

The watch is available in three finishes: gray brushed stainless steel, rose gold and phantom black with a coating for increased scratch-protection. Both 20 mm leather and silicone straps are included and it only takes a second to swap them on or off for water activities. There's also a large selection of other color bands available for purchase to personalize your style.

WHAT'S NOT You might not have $300 to throw around right now. 

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

