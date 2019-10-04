WHAT MXL APS podcasting bundle starter kit

WHAT IT DOES If you want to start your own podcast, this kit has eveything you'll need.

THE COST $299.95

AVAILABLE FROM mxlmics.com

WHAT'S HOT Setting up and using the all-in-one system is easy. The kit includes an MXL BCD-1 Live Broadcast Dynamic Mic, an MXL BCD-Stand, and an MXL Mic Mate Pro for a high-quality XLR-to-USB connection.

The BCD-Stand looks similar to a desk lamp stand, with an articulating hinge arm that you can attach to the side of your desk or almost any flat surface. Hardware is included to attach the arm to your desk permanently. An XLR cable is built into the arm for a clean setup.

Once the microphone is attached to the adjustable stand, you can swivel it to your preference.

The Mic Mate Pro is an XLR-to-USB cable adapter that you use to connect the microphone to your recording USB source, a PC or Mac (with an adapter) or it can connect to your smartphone, tablet or any recording source.

The key to the system is the MXL BCD-1 Live Broadcast Dynamic Mic, which is impressive with its attractive looks and high-quality glossy black metal design. Attaching it to the stand with its swivel attachment and the XLR cable takes little time.

The MXL APS podcasting bundle is essentially plug-and-play without the need for drivers or software. Once the hardware is connected and plugged into your source and you have something to talk about, you're all set.

WHAT'S NOT If you dislike the sound of your own voice, having to listen to yourself may be the only bad thing about using this kit.

