Applied DNA Sciences, faced with delisting by Nasdaq, wins extension

President and chief executive James A. Hayward said

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Applied DNA Sciences Inc., facing delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market, has gotten an extension until the end of the year to regain compliance, the company announced. 

In a news release Thursday, the Stony Brook company said a Nasdaq hearings panel had granted its request for an extension to Dec. 31.

The company, which provides molecular technologies to help enterprises track goods and thwart counterfeiters, received delisting notices in January citing its failure to maintain a minimum stock price of $1 per share and a minimum stockholders' equity of $2.5 million or net income from continuing operations of at least $500,000.

The company will "work diligently" to regain compliance, president and chief executive James A. Hayward said in a statement.

Shares of Applied DNA were trading down 2.2 percent to 23 cents in Thursday afternoon trading.

