Nebula Capsule Max projector is big on movies

WHAT Nebula Capsule Max projector

WHAT IT IS This portable projector is about the size of an oversized soda can and simple to set up. It can be a mainstay at your own home or dropped into your backpack to take to a friend's house for movie night.

THE COST $399.49

AVAILABLE FROM seenebula.com

WHAT'S HOT Even with just a big sheet of white background paper for a screen, the quality of the image projected is impressive. The projector has 1-second autofocus and keystoning technology, which gives you a sharp picture from any angle instantly. The keystone correction is listed as auto vertical and manual plus/minus 40-degrees and, it worked great.

It's recommended you keep the distance between Nebula Capsule Max and the projection surface between 23 and 121 inches to get a projection image between 20 and 100 inches.

Android 8.1 is the operating system, which enables you to have access to streaming services such as Hulu, Netflix or YouTube. The instructions point out that copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix and similar services can't be mirrored or screencast. Instead, just download and use the apps directly. Also, you can connect devices with digital content through USB or HDMI.

The free Nebula companion app (iOS and Android) gives you easy access to streaming services and lets you can control your selections or use the included wireless remote which has control for volume, selections, lets you navigate on-screen menus and lets you easily access mouse key mode.

WHAT'S NOT While the setup is pretty straightforward, there are a bunch of settings and choices during the setup and play modes which you'll need to read about in the manual.