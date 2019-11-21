TODAY'S PAPER
Netflix suffers brief outage

Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

By The Associated Press
Netflix suffered a brief outage Thursday.

The problems at the TV and movie streaming site started a little before 9 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 1,100 reports of problems at 9:30. By 10:30 a.m. reports of outages had declined.

Netflix said it some of its subscribers were unable to use Netflix for about two hours, but the problem has been fixed. It did not say what caused the problem or how widespread it was.

