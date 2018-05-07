TODAY'S PAPER
$250M deal to acquire NeuLion closes; trading in stock ends

Endeavor, a privately held Beverly Hills company, has acquired the Plainview video streaming company.

NeuLion employees monitor streaming digital video broadcasting, in

NeuLion employees monitor streaming digital video broadcasting, in the technical operations center, on Nov. 4, 2016, in Plainview. Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com
Endeavor's $250 million all-cash acquisition of Plainview-based NeuLion Inc. closed Monday, the companies announced.

Trading in NeuLion, a provider of digital video broadcasts for Internet-enabled devices, will cease and the company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Under terms of the deal, Endeavor, a privately held Beverly Hills company, will pay holders of NeuLion stock 84 cents per share.

Endeavor owns a broad array of entertainment properties including the UFC, the Miss Universe Organization and Professional Bull Riders Inc.

NeuLion executives said the company, with about 120 employees on Long Island and 550 overall, would continue operating in Plainview under the NeuLion name.

