Business Technology

NY attorney general announces Facebook antitrust probe



New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference on June 11 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer

By The Associated Press
New York Attorney General Letitia James says a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general is investigating Facebook for alleged antitrust issues.

The Democrat said Friday the probe will look into whether Facebook's actions endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices or increased the price of advertising.

Facebook had no immediate comment.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources it did not identify, reported that a coalition of attorneys general will announce a separate investigation of Google next week.

James said the coalition she is leading includes the attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in July that it was opening a sweeping antitrust investigation of Big Tech, though it did not name any specific companies. It said it was investigating whether online platforms have hurt competition, suppressed innovation or otherwise harmed consumers.

The House Judiciary Committee is also conducting an antitrust probe into Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

By The Associated Press

