WHAT Nexx NXG-200 smart garage controller

WHAT IT DOES It controls your non-Wi-Fi-enabled garage door by connecting to existing Wi-Fi.

THE COST $79.99

AVAILABLE FROM getnexx.com

WHAT'S HOT Installation only takes a few minutes. First, download the Nexx Home app (iOS and Android) and create a free account.

Follow the step-by-step instructions, which shows images of the parts to connect. The main power supply of the controller gets plugged into the AC power the garage controller is in and then connected with the included wire to the compatible terminals on the garage controller.

The power supply is kept in place with tape, Velcro or cable ties. Plugging in the wire to those two terminals, which takes a second, is the only wiring required and there's no hub or monthly subscriptions.

After it's powered up and the proper lights are glowing, use the Nexx Home app to configure the setup to your Wi-Fi. The router has to be within range; closer is always better and making it the central part of your home is typically the best option.

The last step is the sensor pairing. After it's paired, the sensor is attached to your garage door with included Velcro to the top middle of the inside of the garage door. A photo showing you the location is in the setup guide.

The app also has the option to set up a schedule to open or close the door, along with a timer. The Nexx NXG-200 works with voice assistants Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Siri and SmartThings.

WHAT'S NOT Before you order, check the Nexx website for compatibility with your existing opener. If it's not compatible, you'll need to buy the available adapter ($24.99).

