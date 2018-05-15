Nintendo announced its NES Classic Edition will return to stores on June 29, signaling the first time the device will be available since the company halted production early last year.

Nintendo of America tweeted on Sunday about the retro system’s revival, following months of customer complaints after the company said it would focus on delivering its latest device, the Switch.

The NES Classic Edition is a miniature video game console that contains 30 retro video games from the original Nintendo Entertainment System, which launched in North America in 1985. It features many of the most popular games from the 8-bit system’s history, including “Donkey Kong,” “Super Mario Bros.” and “The Legend of Zelda.”

The NES Classic Edition made headlines when it debuted in November 2016 after consoles quickly sold out due to low production numbers. eBay sellers regularly listed the $59.99 console for more than $200 following its release.

In its tweet, Nintendo said the NES Classic and SNES Classic Edition will be available through the end of 2018. The SNES Classic, which launched in September 2017 at $79.99, includes 21 built-in games. It has generally seen higher production numbers than its predecessor.

The company will retain the original pricing for both consoles.