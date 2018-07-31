Switch sales help Nintendo's profit jump

SEOUL, South Korea — Nintendo Co. said Tuesday that its quarterly profit jumped 44 percent in the fiscal first quarter thanks to increased sales of Nintendo Switch game titles.

The Japanese maker of Super Mario and Pokemon games said its net profit totaled $274.9 million during the April-June period, compared with nearly $191 million a year earlier.

Quarterly sales rose 9 percent to $1.5 billion over a year earlier while operating profit surged 88 percent to $274 million.

Kyoto-based Nintendo credited new game titles for Nintendo Switch for profit growth. One of the new titles, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, has sold 1.4 million units worldwide since May.

The Switch is a hybrid game machine that works both as a console and a tablet.

Hardware sales of Nintendo Switch also trended upward since the video game expo E3 was held in the United States and software sales are in good shape with upcoming launches of key titles, the company said.

Switch's popularity helped offset declines in hardware and software sales of Nintendo 3DS.