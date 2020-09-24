Nixplay smart photo frames are pretty as a picture

WHAT Nixplay smart photo frames

WHAT THEY DO With a private username and password, the modern-looking Nixplay frames have Wi-Fi connectivity, displaying digital images and videos that you can remotely upload to the frame.

THE COST $179.99-$319.99 (wall hardware included)

AVAILABLE FROM nixplay.com

WHAT'S HOT Set up is simple. All you need is Wi-Fi and a secure account login with the Nixplay companion app (iOS and Android). Once the account and frame are set up, it's up to you to share the login information and invite others to stock family memories.

With the app, it's as easy as turning it on, selecting photos, hitting the upload button, choosing the playlist and hitting send. The playlist is just like a music playlist; you can divide it by family, event or just keep all the images in one. From the app, you have controls to turn the frame on or off, invite friends to share images, view and delete the playlists.Frame sizes start at 9.7 and go up to 15.6 inches. All the frames have a pair of 2-watt speakers for audio to accompany videos.

Each new frame has a stand built into the power cord and is detachable to reveal a hidden wall mount. Now it can be wall-mounted (portrait or landscape) or have it stand on a flat surface.Inside are 8 gigabytes of storage, which is a ton of space for sending cellphone images. The frame is built with an integrated Hu-Motion Sensor so the frame turns on and off automatically when motion is near.

WHAT'S NOT Adding photos from a smartphone needs to be done a one-by-one basis. On a computer, it's easy to add an entire folder of photos.