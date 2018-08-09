Keyboard solutions designed for your tablet

Zagg has a few new keyboard solutions for increased tablet productivity with the launch of the Nomad Book and Messenger Folio keyboards.

The Nomad Book ($99.99) is a universal solution that can be customized to fit a variety of today's tablets. It's built with two detachable bumpers, allowing the keyboard to fit most tablets sized 10.5 inches or smaller. This includes the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro, Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2017-18 models), Apple iPad Air 2, Apple iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, according to Zagg.

It also has multi-device pairing for connecting and using the keyboard simultaneously with a tablet and another device.

The Nomad Book can be changed to different modes, adjusting the screen angle for optimal viewing. A reverse kickstand is included, and a rechargeable battery can last up to two years between charges.

The Zagg Messenger Folio ($59.99) is a lightweight keyboard case for the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It transforms the iPad Pro into a practical workstation. It also features a built-in holder for an Apple Pencil, for easy access and safe storage.

A magnetic closure keeps your iPad securely closed when not in use, and the rechargeable battery for Bluetooth connections can run up to three months between charges.

For more information on the products, go to zagg.com.